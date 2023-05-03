Immunogen ovarian cancer drug shown to extend patients’ lives

A drug approved in November as the first new treatment for advanced ovarian cancer in over seven years has now been shown to extend patients’ lives, its developer, Immunogen, said Wednesday.

Immunogen released data from a trial comparing the new drug, Elahere, to traditional chemotherapy in 453 ovarian cancer patients who had already progressed on at least one other therapy and had a particular protein marker on their tumor. Patients who received Elahere lived a median of 16.46 months, compared to 12.75 months for patients on chemotherapy.