Immunogen ovarian cancer drug shown to extend patients’ lives

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast May 3, 2023

Ovarian Tumor
Ovarian tumor Virginia Commonwealth University Libraries

A drug approved in November as the first new treatment for advanced ovarian cancer in over seven years has now been shown to extend patients’ lives, its developer, Immunogen, said Wednesday.

Immunogen released data from a trial comparing the new drug, Elahere, to traditional chemotherapy in 453 ovarian cancer patients who had already progressed on at least one other therapy and had a particular protein marker on their tumor. Patients who received Elahere lived a median of 16.46 months, compared to 12.75 months for patients on chemotherapy.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

