A new list ranks large pharmaceutical companies by research and development

  Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper May 4, 2023

Colorful, abstract science look through microscopes. -- coverage from STAT
Adobe

If you want a large pharmaceutical company to invent a new drug, your best bet is probably AstraZeneca. But if you have a medicine you’d like to get to market — and you want to see it generate revenue — you might be better off with Pfizer.

That’s the message from the 12th edition of the Pharmaceutical Innovation and Invention Index, produced by the consultancy Idea Pharma, which was released Thursday at the STAT Breakthrough Summit.

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Recommended Stories