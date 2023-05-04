 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Lilly’s Alzheimer’s success, a milestone FDA approval, & Moderna’s shrinking business

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein May 4, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

What’s the future of Alzheimer’s disease treatment? How do you pivot from a pandemic? And how successful can Wegovy get?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Eli Lilly’s investigational medicine for Alzheimer’s met its goals in an all-important clinical trial, and we explain the results, their implications, and the backstory of what could be a blockbuster drug. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including a busy week of earnings, a long-awaited FDA approval, and the highlights from STAT’s Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news from Lilly; here’s more on the company’s head scientist; here’s the latest on Novo Nordisk; here’s the story on the first vaccine for RSV; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

