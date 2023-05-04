What’s the future of Alzheimer’s disease treatment? How do you pivot from a pandemic? And how successful can Wegovy get?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Eli Lilly’s investigational medicine for Alzheimer’s met its goals in an all-important clinical trial, and we explain the results, their implications, and the backstory of what could be a blockbuster drug. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including a busy week of earnings, a long-awaited FDA approval, and the highlights from STAT’s Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news from Lilly; here’s more on the company’s head scientist; here’s the latest on Novo Nordisk; here’s the story on the first vaccine for RSV; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

