Gene therapy has helped boys like Conner walk. Scientists are trying to keep it that way

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast May 4, 2023

Gene therapy helped Conner Curran, right, walk, but as the drug fades, his family is supporting scientific efforts to allow him and other boys get a second dose. -- Biotech coverage from STAT
Gene therapy helped Conner Curran (at right) walk, but as the drug fades, his family is supporting scientific efforts to allow him and other boys get a second dose. Courtesy Jess & Chris Curran

In the beginning, Conner Curran ran up the stairs.

It was a miraculous moment for him and his parents, Jess and Chris Curran. Just months before, contractors were in their New York home to install a motorized lift, while Jess tearfully explained that it wasn’t for a grandparent but for their 7-year-old son, who suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy and could barely haul himself up the steps.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

