Gene therapy helped Conner Curran (at right) walk, but as the drug fades, his family is supporting scientific efforts to allow him and other boys get a second dose.

Gene therapy has helped boys like Conner walk. Scientists are trying to keep it that way

In the beginning, Conner Curran ran up the stairs.

It was a miraculous moment for him and his parents, Jess and Chris Curran. Just months before, contractors were in their New York home to install a motorized lift, while Jess tearfully explained that it wasn’t for a grandparent but for their 7-year-old son, who suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy and could barely haul himself up the steps.