Gilead foresees more growth in its HIV drugs

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman May 4, 2023

Gilead CEO, Daniel O'Day on the 2023 STAT Breakthrough Summit stage -- coverage from STAT
Gilead's CEO Daniel O'Day believes the foundation of the company will continue to be its HIV franchise, particularly PrEP. Sarah Gonzalez for STAT

Gilead Sciences is famous — or perhaps, notorious — for its cure for hepatitis C. But the pharma giant believes the foundation of its company will continue to be its HIV franchise, particularly the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs that help prevent the infection.

“It’s extraordinary that in this day and age, you still have the incidence of HIV increasing around the world, and even in this country,” CEO Daniel O’Day said Thursday at the STAT Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco. “We really are focused on ending the HIV epidemic, and one of the ways I think we can do that is getting more people who can benefit from PrEP on PrEP.”

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

