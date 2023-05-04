K.C. Crosthwaite, CEO of JUUL Labs, testifies during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing in 2020.

Juul execs shower House Oversight chair with campaign cash, just as he launches probe into FDA’s moves on e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON — Juul executives wrote personal checks to the head of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), right as he launched a critical probe of the FDA’s regulation of e-cigarettes.

On March 28, Comer sent a sharply worded letter to FDA commissioner Robert Califf questioning whether the agency’s decisions on authorizing certain vapes “have been influenced by political concerns rather than scientific evidence.” He also requested a slew of documents detailing the FDA’s regulatory decisions.