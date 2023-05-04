Juul execs shower House Oversight chair with campaign cash, just as he launches probe into FDA’s moves on e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON — Juul executives wrote personal checks to the head of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), right as he launched a critical probe of the FDA’s regulation of e-cigarettes.
On March 28, Comer sent a sharply worded letter to FDA commissioner Robert Califf questioning whether the agency’s decisions on authorizing certain vapes “have been influenced by political concerns rather than scientific evidence.” He also requested a slew of documents detailing the FDA’s regulatory decisions.
Create a display name to comment
This name will appear with your comment
There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.