New Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s data poses Medicare coverage conundrum

WASHINGTON — Eli Lilly’s latest anti-amyloid Alzheimer’s treatment seems to slow the disease, the company announced this week — news that adds even more pressure on Medicare’s unprecedented restrictions on coverage.
Medicare has so far held firm on its plans to require patient registries for the entire class of anti-amyloid Alzheimer’s drugs, even after they are fully approved.
