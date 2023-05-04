Senator pushes NIH for ‘formal’ review of Covid response

WASHINGTON — Republicans continued to press top health officials on the coronavirus response during a Thursday hearing on the National Institutes of Health’s proposed 2024 budget that saw top officials defending President Biden’s relatively flat funding request.

The top-ranking Republican on the Appropriations subcommittee, West Virginia’s Shelley Capito, pushed acting NIH Director Lawrence Tabak to formally review the agency’s Covid-19 response and research spending — and share it with the panel — a prospect he did not rule out at the end of the nearly two-hour hearing.