Senator pushes NIH for ‘formal’ review of Covid response

  Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle May 4, 2023

Lawrence Tabak -- NIH coverage from STAT
Lawrence Tabak, acting director of the National Institutes of Health Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON — Republicans continued to press top health officials on the coronavirus response during a Thursday hearing on the National Institutes of Health’s proposed 2024 budget that saw top officials defending President Biden’s relatively flat funding request.

The top-ranking Republican on the Appropriations subcommittee, West Virginia’s Shelley Capito, pushed acting NIH Director Lawrence Tabak to formally review the agency’s Covid-19 response and research spending — and share it with the panel — a prospect he did not rule out at the end of the nearly two-hour hearing.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration's health goals, federal health policy and politics.

Recommended Stories