Nigam Shah, Suchi Saria, and Connor Landgraf (from left) speak about artificial intelligence in health care at the 2023 STAT Breakthrough Summit.

4 ways the health care system should shift its thinking on AI, according to experts

This week, the “Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton made news when he left Google and aired his concerns about how powerful artificial intelligence has become. In the last few months alone, ChatGPT has fueled frenzied efforts to use AI in nearly every industry — including health care.

“In the last 10 years we’ve seen very steady acceleration of the technology,” said Suchi Saria, CEO and founder of Bayesian Health, at the STAT Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco on Thursday. “And what I find very exciting right now, especially with health care and biotech in mind, is the maturity of the ecosystem to absorb this technology.”