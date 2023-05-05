 Skip to Main Content
Doudna talks cost, access issues looming over first CRISPR therapy

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast May 5, 2023

Jennifer Doudna on the 2023 STAT Breakthrough Summit stage -- coverage from STAT
“How do we make sure that a technology like CRISPR — you know, no offense intended — is not just going to make a few people rich,” Jennifer Doudna said Thursday at the STAT Breakthrough Summit. Sarah Gonzalez for STAT

Jennifer Doudna may be just months away from seeing the first CRISPR-based therapy gain approval, but sitting on stage Thursday, the Nobel laureate sounded as ambitious and hungry as ever.

“How do we make sure that a technology like CRISPR — you know, no offense intended — is not just going to make a few people rich?” she told a room full of executives and investors at the STAT Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco, “but it’s going to actually have a broad, real-world impact in the future?”

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

