Doudna talks cost, access issues looming over first CRISPR therapy

Jennifer Doudna may be just months away from seeing the first CRISPR-based therapy gain approval, but sitting on stage Thursday, the Nobel laureate sounded as ambitious and hungry as ever.

“How do we make sure that a technology like CRISPR — you know, no offense intended — is not just going to make a few people rich?” she told a room full of executives and investors at the STAT Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco, “but it’s going to actually have a broad, real-world impact in the future?”