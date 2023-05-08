 Skip to Main Content
Cracking an intriguing secret of centenarians: Why so few are ravaged by Alzheimer’s disease

By Kay Lazar — Boston GlobeMay 8, 2023

Wellesley, MA —3/15/2023 - Herlda Senhouse, 112 years old, is seen as she sits at her dining room table and chats with Tom Perls, a Boston University researcher. – health care and aging coverage from STAT
Boston University researchers are studying centenarians like 112-year-old Herlda Senhouse, seen as she sits at her dining room table. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

When Herlda Senhouse looks back — way back — in time, she vividly remembers the smells — the sour tang of the beer she siphoned into bottles on her first job while still in grammar school in the early 1920s and the pervasive rotten egg odor from the paper mill near her childhood home in West Virginia.

Sitting at the dining room table in her Wellesley, Mass., apartment, Senhouse, a slight woman with a smooth-as-honey Southern accent, is quick to summon memories and to offer tips — the best local restaurants for strawberry shortcake, or her favorite, sautéed calves liver.

Kay Lazar — Boston Globe

Recommended Stories