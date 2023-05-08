 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

EQRx abandons business plan around drug pricing, cuts jobs and programs

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper May 8, 2023

Reprints
Adobe

EQRx, a company that aimed to lower drug prices by introducing inexpensive me-too medicines, said Tuesday that it has abandoned that plan and is laying off nearly 60% of its workforce.

The company’s original business plan was to create new medicines in the same categories as high-priced cancer and specialty drugs and to sell them at lower prices through a “global buyers club” that included insurers and hospitals. That plan was short-circuited, the company’s founders said, in part because of a decision by the Food and Drug Administration not to allow data from China to be used to back the approval of one of the first drugs it had in-licensed as well as by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which could result in lower drug prices and reduce the need for competition.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Obesity experts debate risks…
‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Obesity experts debate risks of new weight loss drugs
Geisinger board member: Local consolidation influenced Kaiser-Geisinger deal
Geisinger board member: Local consolidation influenced Kaiser-Geisinger deal
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives —…
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives — and needless suffering
‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Obesity experts debate risks…
‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Obesity experts debate risks of new weight loss drugs
Cracking an intriguing secret of centenarians: Why so few…
Cracking an intriguing secret of centenarians: Why so few are ravaged by Alzheimer’s disease
Pharmalittle: FDA panel to review over-the-counter birth control pill;…
Pharmalittle: FDA panel to review over-the-counter birth control pill; Alzheimer’s drugs may lead to haves and…

Recommended Stories