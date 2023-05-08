Gail Wilensky on the Geisinger deal, the earnings bonanza, and medical credit cards proliferate

You’re reading the web version of Health Care Inc., STAT’s weekly newsletter following the flow of money in medicine. Sign up to get it in your inbox every Monday.

Gail Wilensky on Geisinger’s sale to Kaiser

No deal is bigger in health care right now than Kaiser Permanente’s takeover of Geisinger. It came out of nowhere and will lead to the formation of a new national mega-system of integrated health systems. Naturally, people want to know which dominoes are next to fall into this organization, called Risant Health. But an even more basic question keeps coming to the fore: Why?

Well, a major impetus that pushed Geisinger was the relentless consolidation of its competitors, particularly UPMC and Highmark, Geisinger board member Gail Wilensky said in an interview with me. It’s an answer that could foreshadow which systems are eager to join.

“There have definitely been a lot of acquisitions and mergers. UPMC has been quite aggressive,” said Wilensky, who also was the former CMS administrator under President George H.W. Bush. “For Geisinger, it was really a cultural issue of what’s important to the organization. How do we find like-minded groups that we might consider to partner with?”

Read the entire conversation where Wilensky answers a slew of questions about what brought this deal about, the concerns around consolidation, and whether “value-based care” is baloney.

Potent quotables

Last week was chock full of health care earnings calls. It also included a big home care merger between Option Care Health and Amedisys. But I wanted to highlight two quotes from health care executives that sum up some big themes in the air.

Cigna: The company is immensely profitable, thanks in large part to the pharmacy benefit manager it acquired a few years ago, Express Scripts. CEO David Cordani, the king of corporate jargon (he said the word “value” 25 times throughout the earnings call), said 20% of Express Scripts’ pre-tax profits comes from rebates and spread pricing. That percentage has been declining over time, and Cordani believes Cigna is ready if Congress passes PBM reforms:

“We are confident that we will be able to flex rapidly, if necessary. But we want to also ensure that we are a voice for employers to still work to preserve choices for them, as how they want to finance their programs, how they want to manage their overall cost and predictability from that standpoint. But to reassure you, we have ample flexibility to flex rapidly.”

Community Health Systems: The hospital chain lost more money in the first quarter, and executives made sure to note that Medicare Advantage plans are a thorn in their side. Patient volumes increased, and most of the increase came from MA patients. Some research has suggested MA plans pay providers “nearly identical” rates as traditional Medicare, while other studies suggest MA plans pay providers up to 8% less than traditional Medicare. Comments from CFO Kevin Hammons fall on the latter view, and indicate MA plans may be paying even less now.

“We’re seeing … between 85% and 90% payment for MA patients compared to Medicare fee-for-service.”

The hospital lightning round

Several not-for-profit hospital systems posted first-quarter financials in the past week as well. A few trends are coming through: Revenues are higher because patient volumes are back; expenses are higher because hospitals raised employees’ wages and needed more supplies to account for the increased volumes; contract labor is definitely less of a thing; and Wall Street investments are doing very well again.

BayCare Health System: Patients flocked back to the Florida-based system, which operates 16 hospitals. The operating margin (4.6%) was actually down a little year over year because BayCare recorded higher employee costs.

Indiana University Health: The academic system is back in the black and recorded much higher gains from Wall Street investments, and it also disclosed it will issue more than $750 million of new debt this year. Surgeries increased more than 16% year over year across IU Health in the quarter.

Sanford Health: Admissions and outpatient visits bucked the trend and fell in Sanford’s first quarter this year, while ER visits and surgeries increased modestly. Sanford is still in the process of trying to merge with Fairview Health Services.

Sutter Health: The California-based giant registered a 5.1% net margin, making it considerably less profitable than other similarly sized hospital systems.

University of Louisville Health: Anthem is a major source of revenue for this profitable academic system. A routine footnote in the financial document reiterates how U of L Health’s contracts with Anthem include “automatic renewals with annual negotiated payment updates.”

Just put the MRI on my card, thanks

The most comprehensive report on medical credit cards just came out from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last week. And the picture looks bleak for patients who use plastic or sign up for a loan to pay off their care.

Many cards or loan programs advertise no interest, but they may instead charge people “deferred interest” after the promotional period is up. It turns out people rack up more than $300 million in deferred interest on medical credit cards every year. Hospitals and doctors’ offices also may be offering credit cards and loans to patients when they should be offering financial assistance or charity care.

“These products in fact may cause confusion and hardship for some of their patients,” CFPB officials wrote. Read the entire report.

Industry odds and ends

Last week’s newsletter mentioned how Frisbie Memorial Hospital in New Hampshire ghosted CMS as the feds tried to get in touch over the hospital’s noncompliant price transparency. The hospital, which is owned by HCA Healthcare, sent along a statement: “We were not initially aware of the attempt s by CMS to contact the hospital. Then, due to a series of oversights, the hospital failed to acknowledge several voicemails from CMS. Once we recognized this issue, we promptly engaged CMS and are working to resolve any issues.”

by CMS to contact the hospital. Then, due to a series of oversights, the hospital failed to acknowledge several voicemails from CMS. Once we recognized this issue, we promptly engaged CMS and are working to resolve any issues.” Eli Lilly’s initial data on its Alzheimer’s drug is adding pressure to how Medicare will handle coverage of this class of controversial drugs, my colleague Rachel Cohrs reports.

Kaufman Hall, the consulting firm that the hospital industry routinely refers to for its talking points, has acquired Ponder & Co., a firm that advises hospitals on mergers and acquisitions. Kaufman Hall has been on a shopping spree over the past few years (bought Gist Healthcare and Claro Healthcare, and took a minority investment from Vizient).

Those who are interested in Medicaid redeterminations may want to bookmark this tracker from KFF.

A new report from Pharmaceutical Strategies Group interviewed 182 leaders of employer benefits, health plans, and unions about specialty drugs. Just 42% said they get all of the rebates from specialty drugs from their PBM with a minimum guarantee. Roughly 16% said they get all of the rebates, but no guarantee. And in a resounding win for PBMs: “12% of respondents were not sure what rebate arrangement was used.”

