Geisinger board member: Local consolidation influenced Kaiser-Geisinger deal

  Bob Herman

By Bob Herman May 8, 2023

Gail Wilensky speaks — hospitals coverage from STAT
Geisinger board member Gail Wilensky said local consolidation in Pennsylvania influenced the Kaiser Permanente deal. courtesy of Karl Eisenhower/Alliance for Health Reform

A long-running flurry of hospital and medical group acquisitions in Pennsylvania — especially among the giants UPMC and Highmark Health — forced Geisinger to make a bigger move of its own and to sell to Kaiser Permanente.

That’s according to Gail Wilensky, who has been on the board of Geisinger since 2010. Wilensky is an economist by training, and also is well-known in health policy circles. Most notably, she led the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President George H.W. Bush from 1990 to 1992, and later chaired the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT.

