Q&A: Sen. Sanders on insulin costs and his committee’s generic drug kerfuffle

WASHINGTON — Wednesday’s Senate hearing on high costs for insulin “is not the end” of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ plans for drug pricing interrogations, he told STAT in an interview. But it will be a show.

The Vermont independent is bringing executives from drugmakers Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, along with pharmacy benefit managers Express Scripts, OptumRx and CVS Health, to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee this week.