Q&A: Sen. Sanders on insulin costs and his committee’s generic drug kerfuffle

  Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle May 9, 2023

Bernie Sanders holds up a vial of insulin -- Health policy coverage from STAT
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Wednesday’s Senate hearing on high costs for insulin “is not the end” of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ plans for drug pricing interrogations, he told STAT in an interview. But it will be a show.

The Vermont independent is bringing executives from drugmakers Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, along with pharmacy benefit managers Express Scripts, OptumRx and CVS Health, to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee this week.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

