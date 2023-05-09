 Skip to Main Content
What to know about a pivotal FDA hearing on Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne

  Jason Mast

By Jason Mast May 9, 2023

Sarepta - Cambridge -AP
Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa via AP

On Friday, a committee of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will meet to discuss Sarepta Therapeutics’ closely watched experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

It will be the first FDA advisory panel hearing for a Duchenne drug from Sarepta since 2016, when hundreds of patients and family members traveled to the FDA campus in Maryland to plead with experts to authorize an earlier therapy from the company despite limited evidence. That led to one of the most contentious approvals in recent memory, as the agency overruled its committee’s recommendations, leading to celebrations from families and outcry from senior agency officials.

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

