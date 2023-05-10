 Skip to Main Content
In small study, weight loss drug boosts immune cells that help fight cancer

  • Elaine Chen

By Elaine Chen May 10, 2023

Semaglutide injection -- Cancer coverage from STAT
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have become immensely popular for their ability to help people with obesity lose weight. A new small study suggests they may also be useful in fighting cancer.

Prior research has shown that people with obesity have deficiencies in their “natural killer” cells, or NK cells — immune cells that help in combating cancer. In the new study, published Tuesday in the journal Obesity, researchers found that after a cohort of 20 people with obesity took semaglutide, the underlying ingredient in the diabetes drug Ozempic and the weight loss drug Wegovy, they had increased functioning in their NK cells.

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

Recommended Stories