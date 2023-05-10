Ask STAT: What do you want to know about ChatGPT in medicine?

From medical note-taking to analyzing X-rays and mammograms, new artificial intelligence tools are swiftly gaining traction in the world of science and medicine.
STAT is reporting on the use of generative AI — content-creating technology that includes models like ChatGPT and its rivals — in health care and scientific research. We want to hear your questions about how the technology works, its potential in science and medicine, and the risks that it carries. We will answer select questions in a future STAT story, and use these questions more broadly to guide our reporting.
Generative AI in medicine
