 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Health Tech

Ask STAT: What do you want to know about ChatGPT in medicine?

By STAT StaffMay 10, 2023

Reprints
ChatGPT chat bot screen seen on smartphone and laptop screens
Adobe

From medical note-taking to analyzing X-rays and mammograms, new artificial intelligence tools are swiftly gaining traction in the world of science and medicine.

STAT is reporting on the use of generative AI — content-creating technology that includes models like ChatGPT and its rivals  — in health care and scientific research. We want to hear your questions about how the technology works, its potential in science and medicine, and the risks that it carries. We will answer select questions in a future STAT story, and use these questions more broadly to guide our reporting.

Generative AI in medicine

Please include your name and email address below. Neither will be published or made public.
Name
Privacy Policy

About the Author Reprints

STAT Staff

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

FDA reviewers had string of concerns about Sarepta’s gene…
FDA reviewers had string of concerns about Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne, documents show
‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Obesity experts debate risks…
‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Obesity experts debate risks of new weight loss drugs
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Google is training its generative AI to analyze medical…
Google is training its generative AI to analyze medical images — and talk to doctors about…
Human ‘pangenome’ published, with goal of making genomics more…
Human ‘pangenome’ published, with goal of making genomics more useful for diverse populations
Why health care needs to shift its thinking on…
Why health care needs to shift its thinking on AI, FDA’s health tech progress, & the…

Recommended Stories