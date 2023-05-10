 Skip to Main Content
FDA reviewers had string of concerns about Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne, documents show

  • Jason Mast
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Jason Mast and Adam Feuerstein May 10, 2023

Ruby Wallau for STAT

Reviewers at the Food and Drug Administration concluded that Sarepta Therapeutics did not show that its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy will likely benefit patients and left key safety concerns, according to briefing documents released Wednesday.

The FDA documents, released ahead of an advisory committee hearing Friday, found that Sarepta’s clinical studies “conducted to date do not provide unambiguous evidence” that the therapy, known as SRP-9001, is “likely beneficial for ambulatory patients” with Duchenne.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

