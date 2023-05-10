FDA reviewers had string of concerns about Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne, documents show

Reviewers at the Food and Drug Administration concluded that Sarepta Therapeutics did not show that its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy will likely benefit patients and left key safety concerns, according to briefing documents released Wednesday.
The FDA documents, released ahead of an advisory committee hearing Friday, found that Sarepta’s clinical studies “conducted to date do not provide unambiguous evidence” that the therapy, known as SRP-9001, is “likely beneficial for ambulatory patients” with Duchenne.
Create a display name to comment
This name will appear with your comment
There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.