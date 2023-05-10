 Skip to Main Content
Google is training its generative AI to analyze medical images — and talk to doctors about them

  • Casey Ross

By Casey Ross May 10, 2023

A person stands in front of a Google office building -- coverage from STAT
NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images

Google’s generative AI system proved it can answer medical exam questions. But now the company is attempting a bigger leap — infusing its model with medical images such as X-rays and mammograms to help it communicate with doctors about data routinely used in patient care.

The effort, unveiled Wednesday, marks the beginning of a quest to make generative AI a more dynamic tool in medicine. While prior iterations of AI could either analyze images, or respond to questions, the company’s new model, known as Med-Palm 2, aims to put those capabilities together in a single system.

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey Ross covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

