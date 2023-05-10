 Skip to Main Content
Insulin makers, PBMs echo old finger-pointing in Senate hearing

  • Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle May 10, 2023

Bernie Sanders holds a vial of insulin-- health policy coverage from STAT
Sen. Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, holds up an insulin product during a hearing on efforts to make more insulin affordable for all Americans. Carolyn Kaster/AP

A Senate hearing on high insulin costs billed as a blockbuster showdown with drugmakers and middlemen turned out to be a familiar case of political theater that appeared to satisfy no one.

The nation’s three biggest insulin makers, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi, and the trio of middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers, Express Scripts, OptumRx and CVS Health, testified Wednesday in a three-hour hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. The hearing sets up a debate by the same committee Thursday over a package of bills aimed at PBM reform.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

