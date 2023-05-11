 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Pharma vs. PBMs, Sarepta at the FDA, & a bold idea gone awry

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein May 11, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

Is there a Bermuda Triangle of drug prices? Do FDA advisers matter? And when should biotech companies throw in the towel?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. We discuss a Senate hearing that put major pharma CEOs in the same room with the middlemen they love to blame for rising drug prices, with mixed results. We also explain what is a massive week for Sarepta Therapeutics, the FDA, and the future of gene therapies for rare diseases, plus the latest news in the life sciences.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on the Senate hearing; here’s the latest on Sarepta; here’s more on EQRx; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

