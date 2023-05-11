Is there a Bermuda Triangle of drug prices? Do FDA advisers matter? And when should biotech companies throw in the towel?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. We discuss a Senate hearing that put major pharma CEOs in the same room with the middlemen they love to blame for rising drug prices, with mixed results. We also explain what is a massive week for Sarepta Therapeutics, the FDA, and the future of gene therapies for rare diseases, plus the latest news in the life sciences.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on the Senate hearing; here’s the latest on Sarepta; here’s more on EQRx; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

