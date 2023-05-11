 Skip to Main Content
Senate panel passes a suite of drug pricing bills — but fails to advance one major PBM reform

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson May 11, 2023

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders looks at Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel as he testifies. Sitting next to Sanders, ranking member Sen. Bill Cassidy looks down – policy coverage from STAT
Committee Ranking Republican Bill Cassidy (La.) and Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The Senate health committee on Thursday passed a package of bills aimed at speeding generic drug competition and reining in drug middlemen business practices. But they failed to pass an ambitious reform to the pharmacy benefit manager sector, despite strong bipartisan support for it.

Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is pursuing the drug pricing reforms at the behest of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who wants to hold a floor vote on an even bigger package of health bills later this year. The markup came just a day after the same panel held a major hearing on PBM and drugmakers’ role in high insulin prices.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

