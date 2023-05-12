FDA advisory panel narrowly recommends approval for Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne

For an archived version of a live blog about Friday’s FDA advisory panel hearing, click here.
A panel of independent advisers to the Food and Drug Administration narrowly voted 8-6 to recommend accelerated approval for Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, ruling that the potential benefit to patients outweighs a long list of concerns from the agency’s reviewers.
