Tracking the FDA advisory panel on Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

The Food and Drug Administration is convening a meeting of outside experts on Friday to review clinical data on an experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy from Sarepta Therapeutics. The stakes for this all-day meeting are high and deliberations could be contentious.

The advisory panel meeting is one of the most pivotal moments in recent memory for Duchenne patients and their families, many of whom view Sarepta’s gene therapy as the best hope for slowing the fatal muscle-wasting disease. Some them will participate in the hearing.