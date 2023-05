Envision Healthcare, previously owned by KKR, has filed for bankruptcy and has interested buyers for Amsurg.

Physician staffing firm Envision Healthcare officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, a move that will wipe away $5.6 billion of debt and hand over ownership of the company to its creditors.

Envision also plans on selling a separate subsidiary that runs outpatient surgery centers, and has already attracted two potential buyers.