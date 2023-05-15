Masimo’s CEO on battling Apple for the health wearable market

Masimo CEO Joe Kiani was the highest-earning medical device CEO in 2020, and the fourth-highest in 2021.

It’s been a chaotic three years for Masimo CEO Joe Kiani.

First came the pandemic, and with it, a dramatic uptick in demand for Masimo’s pulse oximetry devices. Then came the patient monitoring company’s 2022 acquisition of Sound United, a consumer audio business, which perplexed investors and sent Masimo stocks crumbling. At the same time, Masimo has launched a coordinated legal battle against Apple, alleging the tech giant stole trade secrets to use in the Apple Watch. The latest effort ended in a mistrial last week.