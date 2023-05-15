 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Masimo’s CEO on battling Apple for the health wearable market

  • Lizzy Lawrence

By Lizzy Lawrence May 15, 2023

Reprints
Joe Kiani - health tech coverage from STAT
Masimo CEO Joe Kiani was the highest-earning medical device CEO in 2020, and the fourth-highest in 2021. Courtesy of Masimo

It’s been a chaotic three years for Masimo CEO Joe Kiani. 

First came the pandemic, and with it, a dramatic uptick in demand for Masimo’s pulse oximetry devices. Then came the patient monitoring company’s 2022 acquisition of Sound United, a consumer audio business, which perplexed investors and sent Masimo stocks crumbling. At the same time, Masimo has launched a coordinated legal battle against Apple, alleging the tech giant stole trade secrets to use in the Apple Watch. The latest effort ended in a mistrial last week. 

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Lizzy Lawrence

Lizzy Lawrence

Medical Devices Reporter

Lizzy Lawrence is a medical devices reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million…
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million anti-suicide net
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
FDA advisory panel narrowly recommends approval for Sarepta’s gene…
FDA advisory panel narrowly recommends approval for Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: U.S. Senate committee passes PBM bills; Pfizer CEO…
Pharmalittle: U.S. Senate committee passes PBM bills; Pfizer CEO predicts pharma will sue over Medicare price…
Tracking the FDA advisory panel on Sarepta’s gene therapy…
Tracking the FDA advisory panel on Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Recommended Stories