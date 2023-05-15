Biden nominates Monica Bertagnolli to head NIH

President Biden announced he would nominate National Cancer Institute Director Monica Bertagnolli to fill the long-vacant director slot at NIH.

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Monday officially announced that he would nominate National Cancer Institute Director Monica Bertagnolli to fill the long-vacant director slot at the National Institutes of Health.

The cancer surgeon has led NCI — NIH’s largest institute — since last October and previously led Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s surgical oncology unit. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be the second woman to lead the agency.

NIH has been without a permanent director since Francis Collins stepped down in December 2021. His deputy Lawrence Tabak has been in the acting role since then, and earlier this month testified before a Senate panel on the president’s proposed 2024 budget.

Bertagnolli was originally slated to appear alongside Tabak and other center directors at that hearing, but was unable to attend because of scheduled treatment for breast cancer. She announced her diagnosis last December, just two months into her tenure as NCI director.

Cancer advocacy and patient groups have applauded reports that Biden would tap Bertagnolli for the role, pointing to her record leading large organizations and collegiality. But she is still likely to face a litany of questions during the confirmation process about NIH’s funding and the government’s Covid-19 response.

Tabak got a hint of those challenges during the May 4 budget hearing, when ranking member Shelley Capito (R-W.Va.) pressed him to establish a formal review of the agency’s handling of Covid-19 messaging and repercussions it could have for ongoing work like long Covid research, which has made little headway despite $1 billion in funding.

Senators also appeared interested in how NIH will stay competitive on cancer and Alzheimer’s disease research with the new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health getting off the ground.