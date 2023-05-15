 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Politics

Biden nominates Monica Bertagnolli to head NIH

  • Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle May 15, 2023

Reprints
Monica Bertagnolli -- Health Policy coverage from STAT
President Biden announced he would nominate National Cancer Institute Director Monica Bertagnolli to fill the long-vacant director slot at NIH. Jeff Chiu/AP

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Monday officially announced that he would nominate National Cancer Institute Director Monica Bertagnolli to fill the long-vacant director slot at the National Institutes of Health.

The cancer surgeon has led NCI — NIH’s largest institute — since last October and previously led Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s surgical oncology unit. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be the second woman to lead the agency.

advertisement

NIH has been without a permanent director since Francis Collins stepped down in December 2021. His deputy Lawrence Tabak has been in the acting role since then, and earlier this month testified before a Senate panel on the president’s proposed 2024 budget.

Bertagnolli was originally slated to appear alongside Tabak and other center directors at that hearing, but was unable to attend because of scheduled treatment for breast cancer. She announced her diagnosis last December, just two months into her tenure as NCI director.

Cancer advocacy and patient groups have applauded reports that Biden would tap Bertagnolli for the role, pointing to her record leading large organizations and collegiality. But she is still likely to face a litany of questions during the confirmation process about NIH’s funding and the government’s Covid-19 response.

advertisement

Tabak got a hint of those challenges during the May 4 budget hearing, when ranking member Shelley Capito (R-W.Va.) pressed him to establish a formal review of the agency’s handling of Covid-19 messaging and repercussions it could have for ongoing work like long Covid research, which has made little headway despite $1 billion in funding.

Senators also appeared interested in how NIH will stay competitive on cancer and Alzheimer’s disease research with the new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health getting off the ground.

About the Author Reprints

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Envision Healthcare files for bankruptcy
Envision Healthcare files for bankruptcy
‘Stunning’ change to United’s colonoscopy coverage roils physicians and…
‘Stunning’ change to United’s colonoscopy coverage roils physicians and patients
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million…
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million anti-suicide net
Study: Rare genetic mutation appears to have protected second…
Study: Rare genetic mutation appears to have protected second person from early Alzheimer’s
Hospital-insurer tussle in Arizona puts care denials front and…
Hospital-insurer tussle in Arizona puts care denials front and center
‘Stunning’ change to United’s colonoscopy coverage roils physicians and…
‘Stunning’ change to United’s colonoscopy coverage roils physicians and patients

Recommended Stories