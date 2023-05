A dispute between UnitedHealthcare and Phoenix Children’s Hospital is more about too many care denials than too low payment rates, the hospital argues.

UnitedHealthcare and Phoenix Children’s Hospital are embroiled in a bitter contract dispute that would lock out families and children from care at the hospital by June if the two sides don’t come to a new agreement.

And at least according to the hospital, the fight isn’t over prices, which is the traditional sticking point.