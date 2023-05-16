 Skip to Main Content
AI leaders issue a plea to Congress: Regulate us, and quickly

  • Casey Ross

By Casey Ross May 16, 2023

Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law oversight hearing to examine artificial intelligence, on Capitol Hill -- health tech coverage from STAT
Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law oversight hearing. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

During an extraordinary hearing Tuesday, members of a Senate subcommittee called for aggressive regulation of generative AI tools — and the makers and users of the technologies themselves urged the senators to quickly follow through.

“Regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models,” said Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. “The U.S. government might consider a combination of licensing and testing requirements for development and release of AI models above a threshold of capabilities.”

That consensus, which stands in stark contrast to the frequent clashes between U.S. lawmakers and tech industry leaders, comes as health care companies race to incorporate increasingly powerful AI tools into their businesses and interactions with patients.

