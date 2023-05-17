A rendered image of an adeno-associated virus, often used in gene therapy.

A new startup looks to turn the workhorse of gene therapy against cancer

In 1980, Life and Time magazines introduced America to a new cancer wonder drug: interferon, a protein ripped from the body’s own immune system that showed exciting early results, before ultimately proving both too impotent and too toxic to be useful beyond a couple of malignancies.

Researchers have spent the decades since searching for ways to bottle and repeat the early success seen in those first studies for interferon and another immune-signaling molecule called interleukin-2, with flashes of progress and some very expensive failures.

advertisement

Now, a former University of California San-Francisco investigator, Nicole Paulk, is proposing a new solution. Paulk wants to take docile viruses developed for gently delivering healthy genes into patients with devastating genetic diseases and use them to slide interferons and other immune-stimulating molecules into unsuspecting cancer cells.