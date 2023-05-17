 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

A new startup looks to turn the workhorse of gene therapy against cancer

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast May 17, 2023

Reprints
Mint green adeno-associated virus against a black background -- health coverage from STAT
A rendered image of an adeno-associated virus, often used in gene therapy. Adobe

In 1980, Life and Time magazines introduced America to a new cancer wonder drug: interferon, a protein ripped from the body’s own immune system that showed exciting early results, before ultimately proving both too impotent and too toxic to be useful beyond a couple of malignancies. 

Researchers have spent the decades since searching for ways to bottle and repeat the early success seen in those first studies for interferon and another immune-signaling molecule called interleukin-2, with flashes of progress and some very expensive failures

advertisement

Now, a former University of California San-Francisco investigator, Nicole Paulk, is proposing a new solution. Paulk wants to take docile viruses developed for gently delivering healthy genes into patients with devastating genetic diseases and use them to slide interferons and other immune-stimulating molecules into unsuspecting cancer cells.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms…
Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms factor in care denials
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million…
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million anti-suicide net
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
Gene therapy death not caused by CRISPR, investigators confirm
Gene therapy death not caused by CRISPR, investigators confirm
FDA advisory panel backs Pfizer’s RSV vaccine, but expresses…
FDA advisory panel backs Pfizer’s RSV vaccine, but expresses some safety concerns
Listen: The FTC v. Amgen, Sarepta’s future, & Galapagos’…
Listen: The FTC v. Amgen, Sarepta’s future, & Galapagos’ turnaround

Recommended Stories