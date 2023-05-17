 Skip to Main Content
Biotech and pharma execs wrestle with the ‘nightmare’ of developing digital biomarkers

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar May 17, 2023

Peter Fernandes, CEO of Bellerophon Therapeutics, at the Digital Biomarker Summit USA hosted this month at Regeneron’s headquarters. Courtesy Regeneron

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — As post-lunch drowsiness settled on an auditorium full of leaders from the drug development industry, Peter Fernandes, CEO of Bellerophon Therapeutics, seized the presentation clicker and jolted them awake.

“I don’t believe in dreams, I believe in nightmares,” he told the audience, drawing a laugh.  “And I love nightmares. And I’m going to show you and share with you four years of nightmares.”

The dream, which had just been laid out by a Bellerophon partner, was that every clinical trial for drugs would have a wearable device collecting data to better understand how patients respond to treatments. It’s a dream held by many of those convened at the Digital Biomarker Summit USA hosted this month at Regeneron’s headquarters north of New York City.

Mario Aguilar

