Biotech and pharma execs wrestle with the ‘nightmare’ of developing digital biomarkers

Peter Fernandes, CEO of Bellerophon Therapeutics, at the Digital Biomarker Summit USA hosted this month at Regeneron’s headquarters.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — As post-lunch drowsiness settled on an auditorium full of leaders from the drug development industry, Peter Fernandes, CEO of Bellerophon Therapeutics, seized the presentation clicker and jolted them awake.

“I don’t believe in dreams, I believe in nightmares,” he told the audience, drawing a laugh. “And I love nightmares. And I’m going to show you and share with you four years of nightmares.”

The dream, which had just been laid out by a Bellerophon partner, was that every clinical trial for drugs would have a wearable device collecting data to better understand how patients respond to treatments. It’s a dream held by many of those convened at the Digital Biomarker Summit USA hosted this month at Regeneron’s headquarters north of New York City.