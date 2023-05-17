 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

House panel takes first steps toward reining in hospitals with ‘site-neutral’ changes

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs May 17, 2023

Reprints
Cathy McMorris Rodgers — hospitals coverage from STAT
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)

WASHINGTON — A key House panel on Wednesday advanced several health care bills on Wednesday, including its first step toward a controversial effort to equalize Medicare payments between hospitals and physician offices.

The Energy and Commerce health subcommittee passed a provision that would ensure Medicare pays the same amount to doctors who administer drugs whether they’re given in a hospital or a physician’s practice.

advertisement

It’s a setback for the hospital industry, which has been aggressively fighting that and other efforts to equalize Medicare payments, a set of policy changes known as “site-neutral” rates. Site-neutral policies in Medicare could take more than $150 billion out of the industry over the next decade.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms…
Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms factor in care denials
AstraZeneca is third member to leave PhRMA in five…
AstraZeneca is third member to leave PhRMA in five months
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Supreme Court rules against Amgen in closely watched case…
Supreme Court rules against Amgen in closely watched case over scope of patent claims
New Biden science agency ARPA-H launches first program, targeting…
New Biden science agency ARPA-H launches first program, targeting bone regrowth
Pharmalittle: Appellate judges appear skeptical of FDA decisions on…
Pharmalittle: Appellate judges appear skeptical of FDA decisions on abortion pill; FTC widens probe into PBMs

Recommended Stories