 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Could an upcoming Supreme Court case make the FDA slower?

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson May 17, 2023

Reprints
A protester outside the Supreme Court in Washington -- Abortion coverage from STAT
The FDA could take longer to write regulations and make decisions if the Supreme Court rules against a long-standing legal doctrine in an upcoming case, lawyers said Wednesday. Shuran Huang/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration could take longer to write regulations and make decisions if the U.S. Supreme Court rules against a long-standing legal doctrine giving agencies extra discretion, food and drug lawyers said Wednesday.

The decades-old so-called Chevron doctrine directs judges to defer to reasonable federal agency interpretations of ambiguous or technically challenging aspects of the law. It’s unpopular with many conservatives, and the Supreme Court, with its conservative lean, recently agreed to take up a case that challenges Chevron deference.

advertisement

The lawsuit does not directly involve the FDA. It’s over a Commerce Department regulation over fishing, but if the high court justices strike the doctrine, it will affect all federal agencies.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms…
Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms factor in care denials
AstraZeneca is third member to leave PhRMA in five…
AstraZeneca is third member to leave PhRMA in five months
‘Stunning’ change to United’s colonoscopy coverage roils physicians and…
‘Stunning’ change to United’s colonoscopy coverage roils physicians and patients
Listen: The FTC v. Amgen, Sarepta’s future, & Galapagos’…
Listen: The FTC v. Amgen, Sarepta’s future, & Galapagos’ turnaround
After new cluster, health officials warn mpox could resurge…
After new cluster, health officials warn mpox could resurge this summer
Supreme Court rules against Amgen in closely watched case…
Supreme Court rules against Amgen in closely watched case over scope of patent claims

Recommended Stories