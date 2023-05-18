 Skip to Main Content
New Biden science agency ARPA-H launches first program, targeting bone regrowth

  • Sarah Owermohle
  • Brittany Trang

By Sarah Owermohle and Brittany Trang May 18, 2023

WASHINGTON — A multibillion-dollar science agency tasked with slashing through research bureaucracy will start its work with a plan to help people regenerate bone.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, launched a little more than a year ago, announced Thursday that its first official program would target bone and joint damage from osteoarthritis, a condition affecting more than 32 million Americans.

The project, dubbed NITRO, is led by one of ARPA-H’s first program managers, Ross Uhrich, a surgeon and former naval officer.

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

