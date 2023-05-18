New Biden science agency ARPA-H launches first program, targeting bone regrowth

WASHINGTON — A multibillion-dollar science agency tasked with slashing through research bureaucracy will start its work with a plan to help people regenerate bone.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, launched a little more than a year ago, announced Thursday that its first official program would target bone and joint damage from osteoarthritis, a condition affecting more than 32 million Americans.

advertisement

The project, dubbed NITRO, is led by one of ARPA-H’s first program managers, Ross Uhrich, a surgeon and former naval officer.