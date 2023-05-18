 Skip to Main Content
Biotech

In Belgium, a native son returns to resurrect the drugmaker Galapagos — and ‘to get the trust back’

  • Damian Garde

By Damian Garde

May 18, 2023

Illustration of Paul Stoffels extinguishing a flaming pile of money with a firehose – biotech and pharma coverage from STAT
Mike Reddy for STAT

There is, according to Wall Street, no worse investment in biotech than Galapagos NV.

The Belgian company trades at an enterprise value approaching negative $2 billion. That means its liquid assets, mostly cash, are worth more than the company itself. It means, according to the market, that every dollar Galapagos puts toward inventing new drugs would be better spent doing pretty much anything else.

“Basically the company is being valued as though they are lighting that cash on fire,” said Emily Field, an equities analyst at Barclays in London.

About the Author

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

