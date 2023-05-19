 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Pear Therapeutics sold for parts at $6 million auction

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar May 19, 2023

Reprints
Smartphone & medicine illustration
Alex Hogan/STAT

Four different companies agreed to buy the assets of Pear Therapeutics at auction on Thursday morning after the digital health company filed for bankruptcy last month.

Click Therapeutics, Welt Corp, Harvest Bio, and Nox Health Group each acquired bits of the company for $6.05 million, far short of the $32 million in debt Pear carried. A hearing to approve the sale will be held on May 22.

advertisement

Founded in 2013, Pear was the most prominent company developing prescription digital therapeutics, or Food and Drug Administration-cleared software applications ordered by doctors to treat health conditions. The company received the first FDA clearance for a standalone digital therapeutic in 2017 for reSET, a product that used cognitive behavioral therapy to treat substance use disorder. It was followed by clearances for reSET-O,  an app for opioid use disorder, and Somryst, for insomnia. Pear also had a large pipeline of development products and numerous technologies it built to support the distribution of its apps.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mario Aguilar

Mario Aguilar

Health Tech Correspondent

Mario Aguilar covers how technology is transforming health care.

linkedin.com/in/mario-aguilar-13361235/

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Novo Nordisk pauses ads for weight loss drug Wegovy…
Novo Nordisk pauses ads for weight loss drug Wegovy as it struggles to meet demand
Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms…
Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms factor in care denials
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million…
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million anti-suicide net
In its first tough test, CRISPR epigenome editing cuts…
In its first tough test, CRISPR epigenome editing cuts cholesterol levels in monkeys
1 in 5 primary endpoints changed in late-stage trials…
1 in 5 primary endpoints changed in late-stage trials of cancer drugs already underway, study finds
FDA advisers vote against approving Intercept’s NASH drug
FDA advisers vote against approving Intercept’s NASH drug

Recommended Stories