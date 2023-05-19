 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health
STAT+

Novo Nordisk pauses ads for weight loss drug Wegovy as it struggles to meet demand

  • Elaine Chen

By Elaine Chen May 19, 2023

Reprints
Novo Nordisk headquarters -- health coverage from STAT
Novo Nordisk's headquarters, outside Copenhagen, Denmark. LISELOTTE SABROE/Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Novo Nordisk is pausing ads for its obesity drug Wegovy as it struggles to keep up with surging demand, the latest hurdle in its rollout of the weight loss drug.

“To avoid stimulating further demand for this medicine, we’re pausing some key Wegovy promotional efforts,” the Danish drugmaker said in an emailed statement. “We are pausing all local television advertising and postponing planned national television advertising for Wegovy. We are also assessing our promotional efforts to healthcare professionals and adjusting accordingly.” The news was earlier reported by Endpoints.

advertisement

Wegovy, which contains the active ingredient semaglutide, has become immensely popular for its effectiveness in helping people lose weight and is helping usher in what many see as a sea change in obesity treatment. Its sister drug for diabetes, Ozempic, has also been in demand for a similar effect on weight loss.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms…
Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms factor in care denials
‘Stunning’ change to United’s colonoscopy coverage roils physicians and…
‘Stunning’ change to United’s colonoscopy coverage roils physicians and patients
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million…
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million anti-suicide net
FDA official offers insights into whether gene therapy makers…
FDA official offers insights into whether gene therapy makers could use common manufacturing process
Pear Therapeutics sold for parts at $6 million auction
Pear Therapeutics sold for parts at $6 million auction
Pharmalittle: AstraZeneca plans to ‘love’ China’s Communist Party; U.S.…
Pharmalittle: AstraZeneca plans to ‘love’ China’s Communist Party; U.S. Supreme Court rules against Amgen in patent…

Recommended Stories