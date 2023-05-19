Novo Nordisk pauses ads for weight loss drug Wegovy as it struggles to meet demand

Novo Nordisk is pausing ads for its obesity drug Wegovy as it struggles to keep up with surging demand, the latest hurdle in its rollout of the weight loss drug.

“To avoid stimulating further demand for this medicine, we’re pausing some key Wegovy promotional efforts,” the Danish drugmaker said in an emailed statement. “We are pausing all local television advertising and postponing planned national television advertising for Wegovy. We are also assessing our promotional efforts to healthcare professionals and adjusting accordingly.” The news was earlier reported by Endpoints.

advertisement

Wegovy, which contains the active ingredient semaglutide, has become immensely popular for its effectiveness in helping people lose weight and is helping usher in what many see as a sea change in obesity treatment. Its sister drug for diabetes, Ozempic, has also been in demand for a similar effect on weight loss.