 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharma
STAT+

In early trial, drug appears to reduce harmful protein buildup in heart

  • Elaine Chen

By Elaine Chen May 20, 2023

Reprints
AstraZeneca signage
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

An early-stage drug for a heart disease called ATTR-CM showed potential to reverse disease progression, opening up a new way of attacking the condition as existing drugs have been designed to only slow or stall the disease.

In a small Phase 1 trial, the drug, a monoclonal antibody named NI006, appeared to reduce harmful protein buildup in the heart based on imaging, according to the study, published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

advertisement

The medication was initially developed by Neurimmune and has been licensed to Alexion, the rare disease unit of AstraZeneca. Given the results, researchers plan to advance the drug directly into a Phase 3 trial, said Martin Cowie, clinical vice president of cardiovascular and heart failure R&D at AstraZeneca.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

FDA official offers insights into whether gene therapy makers…
FDA official offers insights into whether gene therapy makers could use common manufacturing process
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million…
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million anti-suicide net
Researchers revive abandoned technique in effort to make artificial…
Researchers revive abandoned technique in effort to make artificial human eggs in a test tube
In its first tough test, CRISPR epigenome editing cuts…
In its first tough test, CRISPR epigenome editing cuts cholesterol levels in monkeys
1 in 5 primary endpoints changed in late-stage trials…
1 in 5 primary endpoints changed in late-stage trials of cancer drugs already underway, study finds
FDA advisers vote against approving Intercept’s NASH drug
FDA advisers vote against approving Intercept’s NASH drug

Recommended Stories