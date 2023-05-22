Further reading
ChatGPT comes for health care
-
- What does generative AI mean for patient care? STAT asked experts to debunk the many misconceptions swirling around the technology quickly gaining traction.
- Concerns about accuracy mount. As AI promises to revolutionize medical note-taking, experts are raising alarms about the potential for patient harm.
- Will ChatGPT bias my medical care? And can I avoid it altogether? STAT answered our readers’ most pressing questions about ChatGPT in medicine.