 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharma
STAT+

Novo says oral version of Ozempic leads to 15% weight loss

  • Damian Garde

By Damian Garde May 22, 2023

Reprints
Novo Nordisk Denmark
LISELOTTE SABROE/AFP/Getty Images

An oral version of semaglutide, the drug marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy, led to dramatic weight loss in a trial enrolling people with obesity, manufacturer Novo Nordisk said Monday, data that could bolster what is already a blockbuster medicine.

In the study, which enrolled nearly 700 adults classified as having overweight or obesity, patients treated with a daily semaglutide tablet lost 15.1% of their body weight over the course of 17 months, while those on placebo lost 2.4%, Novo Nordisk said. The result is comparable to weekly injections of Wegovy, which in an earlier study led to 14.9% weight loss over the same period of time. In both studies, the most common side effects were gastrointestinal distress, with the majority of cases graded mild or moderate, the company said.

advertisement

Novo Nordisk said it plans to submit oral semaglutide for U.S. and E.U. approvals later this year. A lower-dose version of the drug is already approved as a treatment for type 2 diabetes under the brand name Rybelsus.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Biotech launches with $300 million, joint venture to expedite…
Biotech launches with $300 million, joint venture to expedite RNA drug development
Social media risks for youth mental health highlighted in…
Social media risks for youth mental health highlighted in new surgeon general report
The addict brokers: Middlemen profit as desperate patients are…
The addict brokers: Middlemen profit as desperate patients are ‘treated like paychecks’
HIV rates decline in U.S., data show, but disparities…
HIV rates decline in U.S., data show, but disparities persist
Learning to treat long COVID could help those struggling…
Learning to treat long COVID could help those struggling with chronic fatigue syndrome, too
Pharmalittle: Pfizer and Novo disclose upbeat data on oral…
Pharmalittle: Pfizer and Novo disclose upbeat data on oral weight loss drugs; PBM trade group blasts…

Recommended Stories