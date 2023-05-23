 Skip to Main Content
Biotech launches with $300 million, joint venture to expedite RNA drug development

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis May 23, 2023

A purple RNA strand on a colorful background – first opinion coverage from STAT
Biotech venture capital may be pacing at a six-year low, but one startup just managed to raise a $300 million Series A mega-round.

The round was raised by ReNAgade Therapeutics, a new biotech developing what it hopes will be a one-stop shop for medicines targeting RNA, the genetic blueprints that cells use to make proteins instrumental in numerous diseases. MPM Capital’s BioImpact Capital and F2 Ventures co-led the Series A round, which is the biggest so far this year in the industry.

RNA medicine companies are one area where biotech financing is flourishing: Just last month, another RNA medicines company, Orbital Therapeutics, announced it had raised $270 million for a Series A.

