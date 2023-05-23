 Skip to Main Content
Learning to treat long COVID could help those struggling with chronic fatigue syndrome, too

By Amanda Gokee — Boston GlobeMay 23, 2023

Veronica "Ronnie" Dane watches a show while resting in bed at her home in Stratham, NH on May 04, 2023. Ronnie, who suffers from Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) spends over 20 hours in bed per day to save energy for picking her kids up from school and other daily tasks. – Covid and Chronic disease coverage from STAT
Veronica "Ronnie" Dane, who suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome, spends more than 20 hours in bed per day. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

CONCORD, N.H. — Veronica Dane had always been active, from playing soccer as a kid to working a demanding job as a critical care nurse. Until, one day, she just couldn’t do it anymore.

She started eliminating activities and duties, whittling away the things that had once brought joy and a steady income but were now, instead, bringing unbearable physical pain. Even at home, she had to wear noise-canceling headphones to muffle the sound of her kids playing downstairs.

It was mysterious and maddening, and doctors weren’t always helpful. Some dismissed her symptoms. “You’re just tired,” she remembered one telling her. Another said she was depressed. But that didn’t explain or alleviate her debilitating symptoms.

Amanda Gokee — Boston Globe

Addiction treatment center founder indicted in sprawling fraud scheme
FDA delays decision on Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne…
Battle for the soul of Illumina is also a…
Congress took on high drug prices in Medicare. Now…
Addiction treatment center founder indicted in sprawling fraud scheme
Pharmalittle: Biden administration proposes yearly audit for costliest Medicaid…
