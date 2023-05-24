 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Adam's Take
STAT+

Annexon’s trial of an eye disease drug missed by a mile. The company saw a bull’s eye

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein May 24, 2023

Reprints
Adam's take main illustration
Molly Ferguson/STAT

Annexon Biosciences said Wednesday that its experimental treatment for an eye disease called geographic atrophy had no effect on the growth of retinal lesions that eventually lead people with the disease to lose their vision. The result means Annexon’s drug failed to achieve the primary goal of a mid-stage clinical trial.

The company has a more optimistic view of the study results, pointing to other data showing that injections of its drug, called ANX007, preserved vision compared to sham injections. If true, this claim would be a big deal and justify a sharp increase in Annexon’s stock price. It’s also hard to believe based on the limited — some might say cherry-picked — data released Wednesday, suggesting the company is spinning a bad study outcome to mitigate a stock collapse.

advertisement

Geographic atrophy is an irreversible disease of aging in which parts of the retina become damaged, forming lesions that lead to blind spots in vision that typically affect reading, driving, or night vision first, but eventually cause blindness.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Addiction treatment center founder indicted in sprawling fraud scheme
Addiction treatment center founder indicted in sprawling fraud scheme
What does generative AI mean for health care? We…
What does generative AI mean for health care? We asked the experts
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Gilead and Teva defend antitrust claims that prices for…
Gilead and Teva defend antitrust claims that prices for HIV medicines were unfairly kept high
Listen: ChatGPT in medicine, a boom in weight loss…
Listen: ChatGPT in medicine, a boom in weight loss pills, & Sarepta at the FDA
Illumina shareholders elect one Icahn ally to board, as…
Illumina shareholders elect one Icahn ally to board, as company holds off broader challenge

Recommended Stories