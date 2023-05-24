Addiction treatment center founder indicted in sprawling fraud scheme

Prosecutors allege that Daniel Cleggett paid for vacations, dinners, and even his wedding with stolen money.

Over the last few years, Daniel Cleggett Jr. appeared to be living a charmed life.

The founder of a small Boston-area addiction treatment empire knew he was under scrutiny; the Globe and STAT News published investigations in 2017 and 2019 into his questionable business dealings, and the Massachusetts attorney general’s office announced shortly after that it was examining alleged scams involving addiction treatment.

advertisement

Still, Cleggett did little to hide his excess, nor did he seem to hit the brakes on new ventures. He opened business after business; took lavish vacations to Yellowstone, Mont., and Aruba; dined on caviar at expensive hotels; and got married at the luxury Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod. His Facebook page, filled with glowing shots of his family by the seashore and in the Virgin Islands, screamed success.