 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Health Tech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health
STAT+

Addiction treatment center founder indicted in sprawling fraud scheme

By Evan Allen — Boston GlobeMay 24, 2023

Reprints
Cleggett Photo Illo
Prosecutors allege that Daniel Cleggett paid for vacations, dinners, and even his wedding with stolen money. Photo illustration: STAT; Photo: Facebook

Over the last few years, Daniel Cleggett Jr. appeared to be living a charmed life.

The founder of a small Boston-area addiction treatment empire knew he was under scrutiny; the Globe and STAT News published investigations in 2017 and 2019 into his questionable business dealings, and the Massachusetts attorney general’s office announced shortly after that it was examining alleged scams involving addiction treatment.

advertisement

Still, Cleggett did little to hide his excess, nor did he seem to hit the brakes on new ventures. He opened business after business; took lavish vacations to Yellowstone, Mont., and Aruba; dined on caviar at expensive hotels; and got married at the luxury Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod. His Facebook page, filled with glowing shots of his family by the seashore and in the Virgin Islands, screamed success.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Evan Allen — Boston Globe

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Annexon’s trial of an eye disease drug missed by…
Annexon’s trial of an eye disease drug missed by a mile. The company saw a bull’s…
What does generative AI mean for health care? We…
What does generative AI mean for health care? We asked the experts
Ketamine is comparable to ECT for patients with treatment-resistant…
Ketamine is comparable to ECT for patients with treatment-resistant depression, study shows
Matt Eyles, CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, to…
Matt Eyles, CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, to depart
Boston Scientific cancels $230 million deal to buy Korean…
Boston Scientific cancels $230 million deal to buy Korean device company
Annexon’s trial of an eye disease drug missed by…
Annexon’s trial of an eye disease drug missed by a mile. The company saw a bull’s…

Recommended Stories