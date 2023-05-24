 Skip to Main Content
FDA delays decision on Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Jason Mast

By Adam Feuerstein and Jason Mast May 24, 2023

The FDA building -- First Opinion coverage from STAT
Adobe

The Food and Drug Administration is delaying by one month a decision on the approval of a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the treatment’s maker, Sarepta Therapeutics, said Wednesday.

Sarepta said the FDA expects to complete the review of its gene therapy called SRP-9001 by June 22. A decision had been expected on or before May 29.

The company also said the agency “is working toward potentially granting an accelerated approval for SRP-9001” but only for 4-year-old and 5-year-old patients. The company had asked the agency to give the drug accelerated approval for all Duchenne patients who could still walk, which would have included most patients under the age of 10 and even some in their teens.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

