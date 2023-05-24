Matt Eyles, CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, to depart

Matt Eyles, who led AHIP for five years, is leaving the group. His departure surprised some in the industry.

Matt Eyles, CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, is leaving by this October, the lobbying group said Wednesday.

Eyles has led AHIP for the past five years — a historically profitable time for health insurers — and his departure surprised some in the industry, according to three executives and lobbyists.

In 2018, Eyles took over for Marilyn Tavenner, who became CEO of AHIP right after serving as the top administrator of Medicare and Medicaid under President Obama. Several insurers, including UnitedHealth Group and Humana, left the group during Tavenner’s tenure, although Humana later rejoined under Eyles.