Matt Eyles, CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, to depart

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman May 24, 2023

Health Insurance Claim Form
Matt Eyles, who led AHIP for five years, is leaving the group. His departure surprised some in the industry. Adobe

Matt Eyles, CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, is leaving by this October, the lobbying group said Wednesday.

Eyles has led AHIP for the past five years — a historically profitable time for health insurers — and his departure surprised some in the industry, according to three executives and lobbyists.

In 2018, Eyles took over for Marilyn Tavenner, who became CEO of AHIP right after serving as the top administrator of Medicare and Medicaid under President Obama. Several insurers, including UnitedHealth Group and Humana, left the group during Tavenner’s tenure, although Humana later rejoined under Eyles.

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

