Congress took on high drug prices in Medicare. Now Biden wants to take it to Medicaid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration wants to help states control Medicaid prescription drug costs by making prices more transparent and curbing the practice of so-called spread pricing.

The goal is to give states more leverage in price negotiations by forcing drugmakers to share and publish details about their pricing data. The government would collect specific drug pricing information from makers of up to 10 particularly high-cost drugs.

States have been working for years on the same issues that the administration is now hoping to tackle in federal regulation. The changes came out in a proposed rule Tuesday.