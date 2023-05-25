 Skip to Main Content
Bristol drug reduces reliance on transfusions for people with chronic blood disorder

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein May 25, 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb sign
Courtesy Bristol Myers Squibb

In a study reported Thursday, a medicine from Bristol Myers Squibb nearly doubled the treatment benefit compared to standard therapy for certain patients with a chronic blood disorder called myelodysplastic syndrome — results that could change the way physicians care for these patients.

Myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, is a cancer-like disease of the bone marrow that results in decreased production of healthy blood cells. As it progresses, patients become prone to infections and severe anemia that can require chronic blood transfusions.

The Bristol study, called COMMANDS, set out to determine whether initial treatment with Reblozyl, which promotes the maturation of late-stage red blood cells, would benefit people with lower-risk, transfusion-dependent MDS more than use of so-called erythropoietin-stimulating agents, or ESAs, that promote the production of early-stage red blood cells and are the current standard of care.

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

