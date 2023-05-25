 Skip to Main Content
Listen: ChatGPT in medicine, a boom in weight loss pills, & Sarepta at the FDA

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein May 25, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

Can AI diagnose a disease? Are Wegovy’s days numbered? And what makes AI hallucinate?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. As hospitals and health care companies are racing to implement large language models like ChatGPT into their businesses, STAT reporter Casey Ross joins us to explain what experts want the world to know before embracing generative AI. We also discuss the latest twist for Sarepta Therapeutics and the quest to develop more potent weight loss medicines.

For more on what we cover, here’s the series on generative AI in medicine; here’s more on novel weight-loss drugs; here’s the news on Sarepta; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

